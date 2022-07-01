Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Manipur Landslide: 3 More Bodies Recovered, Toll Mounts To 13

Manipur landslide and taken on 3 more bodies bringing the final count to 13.

Manipur landslide Photo: PTI

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 7:57 pm

Three more bodies, including that of a Territorial Army personnel, were recovered from the debris at a railway construction site in the Noney district, which was hit by a massive landslide, raising the death toll in the tragedy to 13, officials said.


More than 50 others were still missing following the mudslide at the railway construction camp in Tupul Yard on the night of Wednesday and Thursday.


At least 10 personnel of the Territorial Army have died in the landslide.


Search operations are being conducted by personnel of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and the National Disaster Response Force, along with state agencies.
       

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.
       

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said at least one person from the neighboring state died in the massive landslide, and 16 others were missing.

“Saddened to learn that one person from Morigaon, Assam lost his life, 5 are undergoing treatment & 16 still missing in the Manipur landslide,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.


“Cabinet colleague Shri @Pijush_hazarika will reach Manipur as early as possible to coordinate in rescue ops,” he said.

