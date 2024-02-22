Manipur High Court Deletes Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

In a major development, the Manipur High Court deleted a paragraph from its controversial ruling on March 27, 2023, which had directed the state government to submit a recommendation regarding the Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community.

The ruling had resulted in widespread ethnic conflict in Manipur, with the tribal Kuki community opposing the court's direction.

Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu's bench stated that the judgement was made under a "misconception of law" because the "petitioners failed to assist the court properly at the time of hearing of the said writ petition due to his misconception of fact and law".