Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Pak Has Atom Bomb' Remark Gets Trolled By BJP, Cong Hits Back With Jaishankar's Old Video

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has again found himself in the middle of a controversy with his now-viral old video in which he can be heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb. Congress distanced itself from the remarks, saying that it totally disagrees with what Mani Shankar Aiyar said in the video said to be of some months ago.