RWA Letter To Mani Shankar Aiyar's Daughter Reveals A Precarious Situation For Indian Tenants

What are the obligations a resident must adhere to in order to be “accepted” by a residential society? Are there rules that bar a resident from free speech? Or those that uphold certain religions over others?
A recent letter by the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) in South Delhi’s Jangpura Extension to former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter Suranya has kicked up a row. In the letter, the Congress veteran and his daughter were asked to “apologise or move out” of the colony over the latter’s alleged remarks against the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Suranya Aiyar had allegedly said in a Facebook video that she would go on a three-day fast to protest the inauguration of Ram Mandir, built on the site of Babri Masjid, demolished by kar sevaks in 1992.