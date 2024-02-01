RWA Letter To Mani Shankar Aiyar's Daughter Reveals A Precarious Situation For Indian Tenants

It is the responsibility of an RWA to see that there is cordial relation between all the residents and "we do not appreciate a resident rant which may disturb the peace in the colony or hurt religious sentiments of the residents", read the letter signed by Jangpura Extension RWA president Kapil Kakkar. He accused Suranya of "hate speech" and requested her to follow the norms of a “good citizen”. He also requested Mani Shankar Aiyar to "condemn" the act of his daughter, saying the RWA will highly appreciate it since it was not in good taste for the colony.

This is not the first time a person has been outcasted by a residential society over religion. Perhaps, it is a rather common practice that people have to go through across many cities while finding a home for themselves. Homeowners, who often come together in the form of an RWA, often become vehicles of arbitrary and discriminatory rules about who can rent and who cannot. More often than not, these lines are drawn on the basis of religion, caste, gender or even marital status.