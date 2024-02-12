'Pak People Are Biggest Asset Of India': Congress Leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

When asked if any progress was possible on Kashmir, Aiyar said there was tremendous progress on Kashmir during the Musharraf regime and we had reached such a good point during the back channel discussion that whenever Kashmir was brought up again, we would arrive at some discussion point, just as there was when Khurshid Kasuri was the foreign minister.

His statements and thoughts reflected a stark contrast to India's official position on Pakistan at global forums, which is that "talks and terror don't go together."

​​External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier said Pakistan's core policy has been to "use cross-border terrorism to bring India to the table," adding that India made that policy irrelevant by "not playing that game now."

Recently, a complaint was filed against Mani Shankar's daughter, Suranya Aiyar, over a social media post on January 20 that condemned the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

Suranya Aiyar posted on Facebook on January 19 that she would be fasting for three days beginning January 22 in support of the "Muslims of India" against what she called "in the name of Hinduism and nationalism in Ayodhya."

(With inputs from DAWN)