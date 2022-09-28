Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maneka Gandhi Slams Rajasthan Government Of Lumpy Skin Disease

Former Union minister and Sultanpur Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying leaving the lumpy virus-affected cows in the open is leading to the further spread of the disease. 

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi
Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 7:07 am

Former Union minister and Sultanpur Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying leaving the lumpy virus-affected cows in the open is leading to the further spread of the disease. 

Speaking at a program here, she said, "The lumpy virus-affected cows are left in the open in Rajasthan, due to which the disease is spreading very fast. It is also affecting humans. Pustules coming out on people's faces is a result of this." 

She said the virus has assumed a serious proportion and lakhs of cattle died due to this. The Centre has prepared an indigenous vaccine to curtail it and the affected states have been provided the vaccine, she said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Former Union Minister Sultanpur Lok Sabha MP Lumpy Virus-affected Cows Maneka Gandhi Ashok Gehlot Government Rajasthan Indigenous Vaccine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ajay Devgn Shares ‘Kuch Purane Bills’ To Tease ‘Drishyam 2’; Fans Ask If Tabu Is 'Reopening The Case'

Ajay Devgn Shares ‘Kuch Purane Bills’ To Tease ‘Drishyam 2’; Fans Ask If Tabu Is 'Reopening The Case'

Gated Societies In India: When The Gates Are Broken, All Hell Breaks Loose

Gated Societies In India: When The Gates Are Broken, All Hell Breaks Loose