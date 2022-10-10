Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Man, Woman Found Hanging From Tree, Suicide Suspected

Bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday, police said.

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 7:26 am

Police said the two, who were in a relationship, died by suspected suicide.

Police said the two, who were in a relationship, died by suspected suicide.

Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh said the bodies were found hanging from a tree in Kheda Bhau village in the Jhinjhana area in the evening.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The girl's family alleged that the boy and the girl were murdered.

(Inputs from PTI)

