Maharashtra Reports 30 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 124

Maharashtra on Wednesday logged 30 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,37,463, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, said the health department.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality.

As many as 12,315 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, taking their cumulative count to 8,63,98,135, said a department bulletin.

The Pune administrative circle reported the highest 13 new cases followed by 11 in the Mumbai circle, two each in Nashik and Kolhapur, one each in Nagpur and Latur circles, said the bulletin.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

The bulletin said 27 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, taking their total count in the state to 79,88,918.

Maharashtra is now left with 124 active COVID-19 cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, said the bulletin.

According to the health department, as many as 10,48,948 passengers have arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports since December-end when screening of travellers was reintroduced in view of a spike in coronavirus cases in some countries, including China.

Of these, RT-PCR tests were conducted on 23,246 passengers of which 35 tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of these 35 positive patients, 8 were from Mumbai, 4 from Pune, 1 each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli, Aurangabad and Satara (all in Maharashtra). Among other states, five were from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana, said the department.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,37,463; fresh cases: 30; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,918 ; active cases 124; total tests: 8,63,98,135.

-With PTI Input