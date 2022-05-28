Saturday, May 28, 2022
Maharashtra Records 529 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatalities

The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths the day before. As many as 325 people were discharged from hospitals or recovered at home on Saturday, taking the count of recoveries to 77,34,764, leaving the state with 2,772 active cases.

Updated: 28 May 2022 7:18 pm

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 529 new cases of coronavirus infection but no virus-related death, the state health department said.  The tally of infections in the state rose to 78,85,394, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,858.

The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths the day before. As many as 325 people were discharged from hospitals or recovered at home on Saturday, taking the count of recoveries to 77,34,764, leaving the state with 2,772 active cases.

The fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.09 per cent. Mumbai reported 330 new cases, followed by neighbouring Thane city with 38, Pune with 32 and Navi Mumbai with 31 cases.

Mumbai circle — which includes neighbouring satellite towns and municipal corporations — reported 448 cases of COVID-19, while the Pune circle recorded 64 infections.  At least 22,618 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, increasing the total of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 8,08,64,421. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Fresh cases: 529, Total COVID-19 cases: 78,85,394, Death: 1,47,858, Tests: 8,08,64,421, Discharged patients: 77,34,764.

-with PTI Input

