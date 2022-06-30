Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Portion Of Residential Building Collapses In Thane; No Casualties

A civil official stated portion of a ground-plus-four-story residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city, and no casualties were reported in the incident.

Maharashtra building collapse
Maharashtra building collapse PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 7:42 pm

A portion of a ground-plus-four-story residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said. 
       

A balcony on the first floor of the building collapsed around 3.25 pm in Rabodi locality of the city, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation said.
         

No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding that the rest of the structure was in a dangerous position. 
       

The building has 24 tenements and four shops on the ground floor, and the entire building has been vacated, the official said. 
       

A team of firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the scene and carried out the rescue operations, he said. 

Related stories

Odisha: 4 Kids Drown After Falling In Pit At Construction Site

Two Labourers Killed In Accidents At SBUT Construction Site In Mumbai

Centre Proposes 10 Per Cent Tree Cover At Residential, Commercial Construction Sites

Tags

National Building Collapse Extremely Distressing Thane Maharashtra Casualties Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Landslide
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan