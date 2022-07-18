Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Logs 1,111 Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,111 Covid-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 80,20,502, a state health department official said.

undefined
COVID-19 pandemic: Students at a school Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:42 pm

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,111 Covid-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 80,20,502, a state health department official said.

With no fresh fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,026.

A day earlier, Maharashtra had logged 2,186 cases and three fatalities.

The count of recoveries rose to 78,57,314 after 1,474 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the official said.

A report issued by the health department stated that 26 new patients of BA.5 and 13 patients of BA.2.75 of Omicron sub-variants were found in the state as per the latest report from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology and the BJ Medical College.

Of these, 23 cases were from Mumbai, and 13 from Pune, while one case each was found in Buldhana, Latur, and Thane. These samples were collected between June 29 and July 4, it was stated. 

"This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 158 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 70," the report said.

The state is currently left with 15,162 active cases, of which the highest 5,337 patients are in Pune, followed by 2,232 and 1230 cases in Mumbai and Nagpur districts respectively, the report said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 97.97 percent, while the fatality rate is at 1.84 percent, it said.

As per the report, out of 1,111 new Covid-19 cases, the highest 441 infections were detected in the Pune circle, followed by Mumbai (319), Nashik (125), Nagpur (106), Akola (51), Latur (32), Kolhapur (22) and Aurangabad (15).

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Sees 190 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,207

Tamil Nadu Logs 2,223 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry Logs 111 New Covid-19 Cases

The current positivity rate in the state is at 5.42 percent, it said.

With the addition of 20,493 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,26,57,281, it was stated.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,20,502; fresh cases 1,111; death toll 1,48,026; recoveries 78,57,314; active cases 15,162; total tests 8,26,57,281.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Covid-19 Cases Zero Fatality
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe