Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases Drop Below 1,000-Mark, 6 More Die, Active Tally At 14,534

Maharashtra on Monday reported a sharp drop in new Covid-19 cases at 785 from 2,015 a day ago, while six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said an official from the health department.

With these additions, the cumulative caseload increased to 80,35,046, while the overall fatality count jumped to 1,48,068, he said.

Daily coronavirus cases are generally low on Mondays as compared to other days due to a significant drop in the number of tests conducted over the weekend.

Three coronavirus-related deaths each were reported from Mumbai and Satara administrative circles, the official said.

The Covid-19 recovery count increased by 937 to touch 78,72,444, leaving Maharashtra with 14,534 active cases, he said.

Pune leads in active cases at 4,989, followed by 1,826 in Mumbai and 1,492 in Nagpur, the official said.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 97.98 percent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.84 percent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state rose to 8,29,36,088 with the addition of 20,047 tests over the weekend, he said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,35,046; fresh cases 785; death toll 1,48,068; recoveries 78,72,444; active cases 14,534; total tests 8,29,36,088.

(Inputs from PTI)