Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 3 Lakh Aid To Family Of Shiv Sainik Who Died Near Uddhav Thackeray's Residence

The incident took place on July 6, when Sena functionary Bhagwan Kale (55) along with other party activists went to Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra area of Mumbai to declare their support to him.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 12:47 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the family of a Shiv Sainik who died after a heart attack near former CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence last week.

Kale suffered a heart attack and died while being rushed to a hospital. After coming to know about it, CM Shinde announced an assistance of Rs three lakh for his family, Shinde's office here said in a release. 

Following the CM's directions, former MLA Pandurang Barora and Sena's Thane rural secretary Sainath Tare handed over Rs one lakh out of the total amount to Kale's family, it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

