Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: 40 BJP, Congress Activists Join CM Eknath Shinde-Led Sena Faction

Among those inducted are former BJP Latur tehsil president Balaji Adsul, former zilla parishad member Rajkumar Kalame and former corporator Prakash Patil Wanjarkhedkar.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Photo: Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 10:40 am

Forty functionaries of the BJP and Congress from Latur in Maharashtra have joined the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a district office-bearer from the CM-headed party said on Tuesday.

Shinde was present at the event in Mumbai on Sunday when they joined his party.

Among those inducted are former BJP Latur tehsil president Balaji Adsul, former zilla parishad member Rajkumar Kalame and former corporator Prakash Patil Wanjarkhedkar.

"We worked against Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh to strengthen the BJP, but today the scene is different," Adsul told PTI. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Former BJP Latur Tehsil President Balaji Adsul Former Zilla Parishad Member Rajkumar Kalame Former Corporator Prakash Patil Wanjarkhedkar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway