National

Mahakal Temple Fire: 79-Yr-Old 'Sevak' Succumbs To Injuries

Satyanarayan Soni (79), 'sevadar' at the Mahakaleshwar temple, was first sent to a private hospital in Indore and when his condition did not improve, he was admitted to the National Burns Centre in Mumbai.

Advertisement

X%2FANI
A fire at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain last month Photo: X/ANI
info_icon

A 79-year-old 'sevak', who was among the 14 persons injured in a fire at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain last month, died during treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The fire broke out in the temple's sanctum sanctorum on March 25 during the famous 'bhasma aarti' ritual as 'gulal' (coloured powder fell) on the puja thali that contained burning camphor.

Fourteen persons, including priests and 'sevaks' (servitors) were injured in the blaze.

"Satyanarayan Soni (79), sevadar at the Mahakaleshwar temple, was first sent to a private hospital in Indore and when his condition did not improve, he was admitted to the National Burns Centre in Mumbai," Ujjain District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told PTI.

Advertisement

"He died during treatment in the hospital in Mumbai. He was already suffering from diabetes," the official said.

The collector said three persons who suffered burns in the fire are currently admitted in the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore, while the other injured persons have recovered after treatment.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Tamil Nadu Is Saying Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar...', Says Prime Minister; SC Dismisses Breathalyser Test Plea
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32