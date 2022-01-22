Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Maha Records 48,270 COVID-19 Cases, 52 Deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,20,027, while the death toll reached 1,42,023.

Daily Covid infections increase in Maharashtra. - File Photo

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 10:40 am

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 48,270 new coronavirus cases including 144 fresh Omicron infections besides 52 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. 

Daily infections increased by 2,073 compared to the day before. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.91 per cent. Of 144 patients with Omicron infection reported during the day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 124 cases, Solapur eight, Pune Rural six, and Parbhani, Jalgaon, Mumbai, Raigad, Satara and Beed recorded one case each.

The Omicron case tally in the state reached 2,343, of whom 1,171 patients have recovered so far. As many as 42,391 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,09,823. Currently 23,87,593 people are in home quarantine and 3,357 people are in institutional quarantine.

Pune city reported 8,464 cases on Friday whereas Mumbai reported 5,008 fresh cases. Of the eight administrative circles, Pune recorded 18,785 COVID-19 cases, followed by Mumbai (10,493 cases), Nagpur (6,506), Nashik (5,181), Latur (2,169), Kolhapur (1,951), Aurangabad (1,743) and Akola (1,442 cases).

Of 52 fatalities, Mumbai circle reported 27 deaths, Nashik seven, Pune six, Akola five, Latur three and Kolhapur and Nagpur two deaths each. Aurangabad circle did not record any fatalities. With 2,05,938 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, tally of samples tested in the state rose to 7,29,51,286.

The state has 2,64,388 active cases. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 48,270, Total cases: 74,20,027; Fatality: 52; Total fatalities: 1,42,023; New tests conducted: 2,05,938; Active cases: 2,64,388. 

With inputs from PTI. 

