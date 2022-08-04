Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Madrassa Run By Mufti With Alleged Terror Links Demolished In Assam

Assam: The Jamatul madrasa in Moirabari, which was sealed after the recent arrest of Mufti Mustafa was bulldozed on Thursday, the police said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 4:42 pm

The madrasa in Assam's Morigaon district, from where its head mufti was arrested for his alleged links with Bangladesh terror outfit Ansarul Islam, was demolished on Thursday, police said.

The Jamatul madrasa in Moirabari, which was sealed after the recent arrest of  mufti Mustafa was bulldozed this morning, the police said.

"Out of the five terror modules busted in Assam since March this year, the Morigaon module in which two persons, including Mustafa, were arrested had used the most sophisticated communication technology and can be considered to be the most dangerous," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later said at a press conference in Guwahati.

The madrasa was demolished under the Disaster Management Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

It had no permission from either the local panchayat or the district administration and was built on the land Mustafa had got as his share of his father's property.

Besides, the power connection to the madrasa was found to be illegal and so the deputy commissioner after observing all the legal formalities ordered the demolition, he said.

Mustafa was educated in Uttar Pradesh and Maharastra and had obtained a doctorate in Islamic law from Bhopal.  He was an important financial conduit for Ansarul Islam and small amounts were deposited in his account regularly so as not to raise any suspicion, Sarma said.

"Mustafa and Afsaruddin Bhuyan, the other arrested, can handle sophisticated communication tools. They were dealing with apps that we had not heard of. They had later dismantled the apps," Sarma said.

After Mustafa was arrested his wife broke his mobile. "But the police managed to recover the mother board and are carrying out further investigations," he said.

The mufti had set up the madrasa with 43 students. They have been admitted to nearby regular schools by the district administration with the help of their guardians, the chief minister added. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

