Madhya Pradesh: 13, Including 4 Children, Killed After Tractor Overturns In Rajgarh; President Reacts

A tractor trolley carrying around 45 people overturned in Rajgarh district on Sunday night killing 13 of them including four children and injuring 15 others.
Among the injured, two were rushed to Bhopal for advanced treatment for their extensive wounds in the head and chest while the rest of the 13 were admitted to the nearby district hospital.
The accident took place around 8 pm on Sunday in Piplodi which is located in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh and the people were returning from a marriage event in Rajasthan.
Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit told PTI, "The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger."
An official told the media that the victims were members of a marriage party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan and was on its way to Kulampur in MP.
Senior officials, including the collector and SP reached the site of the mishap soon after being notified.
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed concern and his condolences over the accident, he said, "The news of the untimely death of 13 people from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan due to the overturning of a tractor-trolley on Piplodi Road in Rajgarh district is extremely sad. Leader Narayan Singh Panwar along with the Collector and SP Rajgarh are present on the spot. We are in touch with the Rajasthan government and Rajasthan police have also reached the spot. The treatment of the injured is going on in the District Hospital, Rajgarh and some seriously injured patients have been referred to Bhopal...My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."
MP Accident: President Murmu Reacts
In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu reacted to the tragic accident and said, "The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the demise of 13 people from Jhalawar who died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh.
The CM in a post on X said that senior officials of Rajasthan have been directed to coordinate with officers in Madhya Pradesh and bring the bodies of the deceased to their families and ensure adequate medical aid to the injured.