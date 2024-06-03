National

Madhya Pradesh: 13, Including 4 Children, Killed After Tractor Overturns In Rajgarh; President Reacts

Among the injured, two were rushed to Bhopal for advanced treatment for their extensive wounds in the head and chest while the rest of the 13 were admitted to the nearby district hospital.

PTI
Tractor accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rajagarh Photo: PTI
info_icon

A tractor trolley carrying around 45 people overturned in Rajgarh district on Sunday night killing 13 of them including four children and injuring 15 others.

Among the injured, two were rushed to Bhopal for advanced treatment for their extensive wounds in the head and chest while the rest of the 13 were admitted to the nearby district hospital.

The accident took place around 8 pm on Sunday in Piplodi which is located in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh and the people were returning from a marriage event in Rajasthan.

Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit told PTI, "The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger."

An official told the media that the victims were members of a marriage party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan and was on its way to Kulampur in MP.

Senior officials, including the collector and SP reached the site of the mishap soon after being notified.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed concern and his condolences over the accident, he said, "The news of the untimely death of 13 people from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan due to the overturning of a tractor-trolley on Piplodi Road in Rajgarh district is extremely sad. Leader Narayan Singh Panwar along with the Collector and SP Rajgarh are present on the spot. We are in touch with the Rajasthan government and Rajasthan police have also reached the spot. The treatment of the injured is going on in the District Hospital, Rajgarh and some seriously injured patients have been referred to Bhopal...My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

MP Accident: President Murmu Reacts

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu reacted to the tragic accident and said, "The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the demise of 13 people from Jhalawar who died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh.

The CM in a post on X said that senior officials of Rajasthan have been directed to coordinate with officers in Madhya Pradesh and bring the bodies of the deceased to their families and ensure adequate medical aid to the injured.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due To Technical Glitch At Borivali Station
  2. Stock Market: Sensex, NIFTY Post Massive Jump As Exit Polls Predict NDA's Return
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 13, Including 4 Children, Killed After Tractor Overturns In Rajgarh; President Reacts
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama
  5. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Sees A Slight Growth On First Sunday
  2. Kangana Ranaut Speaks In Support Of Raveena Tandon After She Was Attacked: What Happened Is Absolutely Alarming
  3. Suriya Sports Fu Manchu And Mullet As He Goes Retro For Karthik Subbaraj's 'Suriya 44'
  4. Natasa Stankovic Shares Mirror Selfie Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya - Check Pic Inside
  5. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Shehzada Dhami Recalls How A Director Was Rude To Him On The Sets
Sports News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  2. French Open 2024: Two Men's Singles Quarterfinals Confirmed; Check Who Plays Whom
  3. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Thriller Leads To First Super Over Since 2012 - Full List
  4. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Cruises Past Anastasia Potapova - In Pics
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
World News
  1. North Korea To Stop Flying Trash Balloons As South Korea Vows 'Unbearable' Punishment
  2. 'Planet Parade' On June 3: Not So Rare, Says NASA, Debunks Social Media Claims Of '6 Planets Visibly Aligning'
  3. On Cam | One Dead After 2 Planes Collide During Air Show In Portugal
  4. Japan: Fresh Earthquake In Ishikawa Collapses 2 Houses Damaged In Deadly Jan 1 Quake; No Injuries
  5. Israeli Airstrikes Near Syria's Aleppo City Kills Several: Syrian State Media
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'We Are Very Hopeful', Says Cong Leader Sonia Gandhi; 400 CAPF Companies To Remain In WB Till June 19
  2. Music As Resistance: The Voices Of Kashmir's Urban Youth
  3. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  4. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Namibia Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bowl First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  6. Apple Has Now Labeled iPhone 5s As 'Obsolete': What Does It Mean?
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  8. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today