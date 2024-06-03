Madhya Pradesh: 13, Including 4 Children, Killed After Tractor Overturns In Rajgarh; President Reacts

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed concern and his condolences over the accident, he said, "The news of the untimely death of 13 people from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan due to the overturning of a tractor-trolley on Piplodi Road in Rajgarh district is extremely sad. Leader Narayan Singh Panwar along with the Collector and SP Rajgarh are present on the spot. We are in touch with the Rajasthan government and Rajasthan police have also reached the spot. The treatment of the injured is going on in the District Hospital, Rajgarh and some seriously injured patients have been referred to Bhopal...My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."