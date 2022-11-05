Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Logs Eight New Coronavirus Cases

Eight new coronavirus infections were detected in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, the state health department said.

Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry
Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 7:10 am

Eight new coronavirus infections were detected in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, the state health department said.

The case tally in the state rose to 10,54,790.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776.

The positivity rate stood at 0.2 percent.

The recovery count increased by 13 to reach 10,43,951, leaving the state with 63 active cases.

With 3,253 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 3,01,53,005.

As many as 13,35,24,673 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,655 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures of MP: Total cases 10,54,790, new cases 8, death toll 10,776 (unchanged), total recoveries 10,43,951, active cases 63, number of tests so far 3,01,53,005.

Related stories

10 Districts Of Tamil Nadu Report Nil New Covid-19 Cases

Delhi Logs 54 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Telangana: 69 New Covid-19 Cases

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Madhya Pradesh Eight New Coronavirus Cases
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

11 Killed As SUV Rams Into Bus In Betul District Of Madhya Pradesh

11 Killed As SUV Rams Into Bus In Betul District Of Madhya Pradesh