Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Logs 7 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Below 150

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,252, new cases 07, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,342, active cases 139, total tests 3,00,32,695.

Madhya Pradesh Logs 7 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Below 150
Madhya Pradesh Logs 7 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Below 150 PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:32 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,252 on Tuesday after the detection of seven fresh cases, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771 as no fresh fatality linked to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

Out of the total 52 districts in the state, fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from only three -  Jabalpur 04, Indore 02 and Gwalior 01, he said. The positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, stood at 0.2 per cent, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,43,342, leaving the state with 139 active cases, the official informed. With 2,593 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 3,00,32,695, he added.

A government release said 13,21,42,758 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 22,263 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,252, new cases 07, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,342, active cases 139, total tests 3,00,32,695.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Restrictions Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide