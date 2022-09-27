Madhya Pradesh Logs 7 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Below 150

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,252 on Tuesday after the detection of seven fresh cases, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771 as no fresh fatality linked to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

Out of the total 52 districts in the state, fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from only three - Jabalpur 04, Indore 02 and Gwalior 01, he said. The positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, stood at 0.2 per cent, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,43,342, leaving the state with 139 active cases, the official informed. With 2,593 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 3,00,32,695, he added.

A government release said 13,21,42,758 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 22,263 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,252, new cases 07, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,342, active cases 139, total tests 3,00,32,695.

