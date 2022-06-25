Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: 5 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Mhow; Second Incident In 3 Days

The incident took place at Bherughat when the bus was on its way from Mandleshwar to Indore and the driver lost control of the vehicle, Simrol police station in charge RS Bhadoriya said. "The driver was trying to overtake a vehicle.

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Mhow; Second Incident In 3 Days

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 8:29 pm

Five passengers were injured on Saturday after their bus fell into a gorge in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said. The incident took place at Bherughat when the bus was on its way from Mandleshwar to Indore and the driver lost control of the vehicle, Simrol police station in charge RS Bhadoriya said. "The driver was trying to overtake a vehicle.

The five injured persons were first taken to a health facility in Simrol and then to Mhow civil hospital," he said. Indore Collector Manish Singh asked additional district magistrate Pawan Jain and Regional Transport Officer Raghuvanshi to visit the site and also directed officials to register a case against bus owner Radheshyam Malviya. He also directed the RTO to cancel permits of Malviya's bus company. On Thursday, five people were killed and over two dozen injured after a similar incident in Mhow tehsil. 

(With PTI Inputs)

