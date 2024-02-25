As the much-discussed survey conducted among 1,60,000 households by the Lok Foundation-Oxford University revealed, more than 90 per cent of couples in their 20s had had arranged marriages. Conducted in 2021, with over 30,000 Indian participants, the Pew Research study revealed that despite the increasing openness towards personal belief systems, love marriages are uncommon in India, and inter-faith marriages are even rarer. For example, around two-thirds of Hindus wish to prohibit inter-faith marriages for Hindu men (65 per cent) and Hindu women (67 per cent). Similarly, high proportions of Muslims hold the same stance for Muslim men (76 per cent) and women (80 per cent).

However, even though data indicates that an overwhelming majority of young Indians continue to go for arranged marriages, the tides are slowly changing. More and more couples are questioning the institution of marriage, opting instead to go for live-in relationships. As shown in a study by Lionsgate Play in 2023, half of the participants believe that being in a live-in relationship before committing to a long-term partnership is crucial for gaining a deeper understanding of their partner. Similarly, a 2018 InShorts study with 1,40,000 people found that about 80 per cent of participants, mainly aged 18-35 years, were in favour of live-in relationships, with 26 per cent expressing a desire for a lifelong live-in arrangement.