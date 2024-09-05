National

Lights Off, People Hit Streets With Burning Candles In Kolkata Over Doctor Rape Case

In a unique yet powerful display of civic solidarity, residents in West Bengal's Kolkata turned off lights for an hour from 9 pm on Wednesday and scores of people, many women, hit the streets with burning candles to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was found at the seminar hall of the facility on August 9.