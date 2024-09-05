National

Lights Off, People Hit Streets With Burning Candles In Kolkata Over Doctor Rape Case

In a unique yet powerful display of civic solidarity, residents in West Bengal's Kolkata turned off lights for an hour from 9 pm on Wednesday and scores of people, many women, hit the streets with burning candles to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was found at the seminar hall of the facility on August 9.

| Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

People during a candlelight march in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

2/13
| Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

People stand during a candlelight vigil in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

3/13
| Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

People during a candlelight march in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

4/13
| Photo: PTI

People carry torches during a protest march against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Bolpur, in Birbhum district.

5/13
| Photo: AP/Bikas Das

People hold lit mobile phones while surrounding candle lights and posters on road protesting against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

6/13
| Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

People take part in a candlelight protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

7/13
| Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A protestor holds candles during a candlelight vigil in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

8/13
| Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

People gather outside Jadavpur 8B Bus Terminus during an overnight protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

9/13
| Photo: AP/Bikas Das

People hold candles as they protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata. Banner reads in Hindi language: the daughter got education but could not survive.

10/13
| Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Protesters join hands to form a human chain to demonstrate against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

11/13
| Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Local residents and children on a street corner protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

12/13
| Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Protesters join hand in hand to form a human chain protesting against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

13/13
| Photo: AP/Bikas Das

A small boy wearing a headband joins with guardians at a protest rally against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

