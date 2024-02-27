Liberty Of Citizen Is Of Paramount Importance, Says SC

The liberty of a citizen is of paramount importance and not deciding a matter pertaining to it expeditiously will deprive a person of the precious right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court has said.

Observing that Article 21, which deals with protection of life and personal liberty, is the "soul" of the Constitution, the apex court recently said it has come across various matters from the Bombay High Court where bail or anticipatory bail applications are not being decided expeditiously.

"We have also come across numerous matters wherein the judges are not deciding the matter on merits but find an excuse to shunt the case on different grounds," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said in a February 16 order.

"We, therefore, request the chief justice of the High Court of Bombay to convey our request to all the judges exercising the criminal jurisdiction to decide the matter pertaining to bail/anticipatory bail as expeditiously as possible," the bench said.