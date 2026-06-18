Less Than 2 Months After Marriage, Thane Woman Ends life; Her Doctor-Husband, 2 Kin Held

The doctor and two of his family members were arrested for allegedly driving his 26-year-old newlywed wife to suicide through continuous dowry harassment and surveillance, police said.
An officer said an FIR under section 108 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant provisions of the BNS has been registered against the physician and his family members at the Shivaji Nagar police station of Ambernath.
The accused, identified as Dr Nitin Tilkar, his mother Chhaya, and brother Ninad, were arrested on Wednesday following a complaint by the deceased's family charging them with cruelty and abetment of suicide.
The victim, Vishakha Tilkar, who married the doctor on April 30, was found hanging at her matrimonial home on Tuesday, according to police.
Her family alleged she was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse over demands for additional gold ornaments and cash.
"Our preliminary investigation indicates that the accused husband had installed CCTV cameras inside and outside the house to strictly monitor his wife's movements," Shivajinagar senior police inspector Ramesh Patil said.
The victim was allegedly questioned about her daily activities and assaulted if she spoke to neighbours. She had informed her mother about the distress but died before her parents could bring her back, the officials added.