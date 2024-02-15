Ladakh's Demand For Sixth Schedule And An Uncertain Future

“The Ladakh and Jammu regions for long resented being in the shadow of the Kashmir valley and complained that they were discriminated against by the Valley-based state governments. New Delhi also encouraged the anti-Kashmiri sentiment in Ladakh and Jammu regions propagating a divide and rule policy. Ladakh has a long history of demanding for a separate Union Territory status, and they celebrated the scrapping of Article 370. But after the reorganisation of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) state into two Union Territories, though the central government has consistently assured J&K of restoring statehood at an opportune time, no such promise was made to Ladakh,” says Praveen Donthi, a senior analyst with Crises Group India.