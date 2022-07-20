Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
National

Ladakh Logs 22 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 92, the officials said. As many as 304 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 223 samples from Leh and 47 from Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

PTI

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 10:15 pm

Ladakh's Covid-19 tally increased to 28,670 on Wednesday with 22 fresh cases, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said. So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

Five more people recovered from the viral disease in Leh. With this, the total number of recoveries in Ladakh increased to 28,350, they said.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths Covid Vaccine Ladakh
