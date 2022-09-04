Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kolkata Metro To Soon Offer Medical Diagnostic Facilities At Stations

Commuters will now be able to opt for blood tests or pathological tests at any of the stations in the north-south corridor from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar, he said.

Kolkata Metro
Kolkata Metro Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 6:19 pm

Medical diagnostic facilities will now be available at Metro Railway stations in the metropolis, as part of efforts to augment passenger amenities, an official said on Sunday. 

Commuters will now be able to opt for blood tests or pathological tests at any of the stations in the north-south corridor from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar, he said.

"Diagnostic and collection centres are going to be set up in unutilised spaces in the Metro premises," the official said in a statement.

"Various reputed diagnostic centres of the city have already shown interest in setting up such units at Metro stations," it said.

Reports of the tests will be available online, the official added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Kolkata Metro Medical Diagnostic Facilities Public Welfare Development Projects Kolkata West Bengal
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Cyrus Mistry Death: A Look At What Led To The Famous Tata-Mistry Feud

Cyrus Mistry Death: A Look At What Led To The Famous Tata-Mistry Feud