Kerala Will Conduct Gender Audit And Ensure Equal Pay For Women, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Wooing women voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said a gender audit will be conducted in workplaces and steps will be taken to ensure equal pay for women, on par with men.

Addressing the Chief Minister's Face-to-Face Programme with women in the state here, Vijayan said jobs should be made more favourable for women.

"Until recently, the emphasis was only on educating women. But they also need to be convinced of the need for them to participate in the (formal) workforce from now on. Jobs should be made more favorable for women. For that, gender audit will be conducted in workplaces and equal pay will be ensured," Vijayan said.