Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kerala Reports 45,449 New COVID-19 Cases

In a bulletin issued late on Sunday, the health department said 45,449 new positive cases were detected in Kerala.

Kerala Reports 45,449 New COVID-19 Cases
Kerala continued to record a rise in Covid-19 cases. - PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:31 am

Kerala continued to record a daily tally of over 45,000 cases for the second day in a row on Sunday taking the total number of affected people in the state to 56,20,151.

On Saturday, the state had recorded 45,136 new cases while on Thursday, Kerala had registered 46,387 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The health department said 1,01,252 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there were 2,64,638 active cases in the state.

Related stories

Sunday Lockdown In Kerala, Only Emergency Services Allowed

Kerala Govt Imposes Fresh Restrictions To Contain Rising COVID Cases

COVID-19 Update: Kerala Records All-Time High Cases For Single Day

"Currently, only 3.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals," the department said in the release. Kerala registered 77 fatalities, taking the death toll to 51,816. Among the latest fatalities, 38 were recorded over the last few days while 39 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Ernakulam district reported 11,091 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 8,980 cases and Kozhikode with 5,581 cases. Meanwhile, 27,961 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total recoveries in the state to 53,25,932. There are 4,17,764 people under observation in the state out of which 8,883 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The health department also informed that 100 per cent of the targeted population in the state (2,67,53,867) has been administered with the first dose of vaccine while 83 per cent (2,22,68,609) received both the doses of the vaccine.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Kerala Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Vaccine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

Jammu-Srinagar NH Opens For Stranded Vehicles

PM Interacts With Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients; Calls On Them To Support 'Vocal for Local'

National Girl Child Day| ‘Immense Priority Accorded To Empower Girls’: PM Modi

Delhi HC Lists For April 20 PIL On Issue Of Prime Minister's Security

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1