Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kerala Govt Alerts People As Temperatures Rise

Home National

Kerala Govt Alerts People As Temperatures Rise

Considering the soaring mercury level, State Health Minister Veena George warned people of heatstroke and other infectious diseases during the summer season.

Weather: Hot Summer day
The Kerala government requested the people to take precautionary measures as the temperatures rises PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 9:23 am

The Kerala government on Saturday requested the people to take precautionary measures as the temperatures rise across the State.

Considering the soaring mercury level, State Health Minister Veena George warned people of heatstroke and other infectious diseases during the summer season.

"One should ensure to drink plenty of fluids, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day," the Minister said in a release.

Related stories

Minimum Temperature In Delhi Falls Two Notches Below Season's Average

Delhi’s Maximum Temperature Expected To Settle Around 30 Degree Celsius

Above Normal Temperatures In Store For Northwest, Central, East India For 5 Days: IMD

Kannur recorded the highest temperature in the State on February 23 with 39.9 degree celsius, according to the Kerala State Disaster management Authority.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Thrissur districts also recorded  high temperature of above 37 degree celsius on the same day.

Tags

National Kerala Govt Temperatures Mercury Level Heatstroke Summer Season
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Army Officer Confesses To The Murder Of Woman Found Dead On Highway: Assam Police

Indian Army Officer Confesses To The Murder Of Woman Found Dead On Highway: Assam Police

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure