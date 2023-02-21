Kerala CM Insecure, Afraid Of Protests: Congress

The Congress in Kerala on Tuesday hit back at the CPI(M) for referring to its black flag waving youth wing workers as suicide squads by calling Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "insecure" and afraid of protests.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had recently remarked that Youth Congress workers carrying black flags and jumping before the Kerala CM's motorcade were "suicide squads".

Reacting to it, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan said those protesting against the state's tax policies or waving black flags at the CM were the bravehearts of the Congress and not suicide squads.

Satheesan also alleged that like all autocrats, Vijayan was scared that protests were aimed at overthrowing him and that is why he was scared of the black flag waving Youth Congress workers.

"The CM is insecure. That is why whenever someone protests they are termed as maoists or urban naxalites and now a new term has been coined - suicide squads.

"Those protesting or holding up black flags, they are not suicide squads. They are bravehearts of the Congress," he told reporters here.

Black flags were waved at the CM's motorcade by Youth Congress workers in various parts of the state in the last few days.

