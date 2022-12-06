Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kerala Assembly To Discuss Vizhinjam Seaport Issue

Home National

Kerala Assembly To Discuss Vizhinjam Seaport Issue

During the Kerala Assembly meeting on Tuesday, the Assembly discussed the Vizhinjam seaport issue that is currently provoking an agitation by the local fishermen community. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 11:30 am

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday decided to discuss the Vizhinjam seaport issue and the ongoing agitation being staged by the local fishermen community against it. 

The notice seeking an adjournment motion over the raging issue was moved by opposition Congress MLA M Vincent.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his reply, informed the House of the government's willingness to discuss the matter on the floor of the assembly later in the day.

"The issue is the one which is being viewed seriously by the state. It is better to discuss the matter stopping the other proceedings," he said.
Based on his reply, Speaker A N Shamseer took up the other scheduled business of the day to complete it before the discussion commenced. 
Fisherfolk of Vizhinjam and other coastal areas have been protesting for more than four months against the under-construction seaport, which also led to violence on November 26 and 27.   

The protesters attacked Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, injuring several policemen. 
 

Tags

National Kerala Assembly Meeting Vizhinjam Seaport Issue Local Fishermen Congress Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Policemen
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Explained: Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Journey Before And After Babri Masjid Demolition

Explained: Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Journey Before And After Babri Masjid Demolition