Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Home National

Kashmir: Militants Fire At Police Party, Injure A Policeman

This is the third attack in two days in Jammu and Kashmir. Four soldiers and a labourer have been killed in these attacks.

Representative photograph of Jammu and Kashmir Police
Representative photograph of Jammu and Kashmir Police PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 4:02 pm

In the latest attack ahead of the Independence Day, militants on Friday afternoon fired at a police party in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A policeman identified as Ghulam  Qadir was injured in the firiing. 

Militants fired upon the joint naka party of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bijbehara, according to police. 

"In this terror incident, one police personnel got injured. He was evacuated immediately to a hospital for treatment,” said the police. 

It added that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress. 

This is the third attack in two days in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier around midnight on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, terrorists shot dead a migrant worker in the Bandipora area of north Kashmir.

On Thursday, four Indian Army personnel were killed when terrorists attacked an army camp in Rajouri district.

Just a week ago, terrorists had lobbed a grenade at migrant workers in the southern Pulwama district, killing one and injuring two others.

