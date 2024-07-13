National

Karni Sena’s Makrana Injured As Dispute Between Rival Factions Turns Violent In Jaipur’s Chitrakoot

Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana was allegedly attacked with the butt of a gun by the gunman of Shiv Singh Shekhawat, national president of the Rashtriya Karni Sena.

PTI
Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana has been injured following a dispute between two factions of the Karni Sena that turned violent at Jaipur's Chitrakoot area in Rajasthan last night

Reports said Makrana was allegedly attacked with the butt of a gun by the gunman of Shiv Singh Shekhawat, national president of the Rashtriya Karni Sena.

Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat - x/@@IAMRAJSHEKHAWAT
Police Detain Karni Sena Leader Ahead Of His Protest At Gujarat BJP HQ Against Rupala's Remarks

BY PTI

As per DCP Jaipur (West) Amit Kumar, “After receiving information about the incident, we arrived at the scene. Makrana was injured and is currently being treated. Both leaders have gunners, who are being questioned as well. We received information about the firing, but the injury was not due to the firing. The injury was due to physical assault.”

On the other hand, members of the Makrana-led faction claimed their leader was ‘lured’ by Shekhawat to come for a meting at the latter's office. They alleged he (Makrana) was ‘assaulted’ in attempt to ‘take over’ Karni Sena.

Karni Sena Chief Suraj Pal Amu Resigns From BJP - null
Karni Sena Chief Suraj Pal Amu Resigns From BJP

BY PTI

“Mahipal Singh Makrana has been a founding member of the Rajput Karni Sena since 2006. He has served as the national president for the past seven years, Recently, there were efforts to disrupt Rajput unity. A conspiracy was hatched against him and he was trapped at their (Shekhawat's) office and is now in the ICU. This is an attack on the Rajput community,” Vijendra Singh of the Mahipal faction stated.

Shekhawat, meanwhile, accused Makrana of threatening to ‘harm’ him. The former also claimed to have received a ‘threat call’ from Pakistan.

“We were sitting in my office. Four men barged in, saying that they want to meet me. They began abusing me and suddenly fired a shot. My gunman also retaliated by firing a shot,” the Rashtriya Karni Sena chief told NDTV.

Police have registered a case, while the investigation has started.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  2. India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK
  3. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Pakistan Cricket Board Retain Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq In Revamped Selection Panel
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  2. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  3. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
  4. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  5. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
Tennis News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  2. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
  3. Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch
  4. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Confident Of Double Spain Success Ahead Of Euro 2024 Final
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Vote Counting For 13 Assembly Seats Across 7 States Begins; More Rains Lash Delhi
  2. Odisha: Govt Employee Accuses Governor’s Son Of Beating Him, Issuing Threat Messages
  3. 'Non-Application Of Mind': SC Slams Delhi LG VK Saxena Over Tree Felling In Ridge Area
  4. Karni Sena’s Makrana Injured As Dispute Between Rival Factions Turns Violent In Jaipur’s Chitrakoot
  5. 'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement
Entertainment News
  1. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  2. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  3. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  5. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. SpaceX Rocket Accident Leaves Company's Starlink Satellites In Wrong Orbit
  2. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  3. Nigeria: 22 Students Killed As School Building Collapses In Plateau State
  4. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  5. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report