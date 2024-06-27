National

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 63 Dead, Opposition AIADMK Suspended From TN Assembly | Updates

Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy case is being investigated by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), and it has been confirmed that the deaths were due to the consumption of illicit liquor mixed with methanol.

PTI
Family members of the victims of a hooch tragedy at a government hospital | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The death toll from the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district has risen to 63, according to the District Collectorate. At least 78 people are still receiving treatment in hospitals across the state. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), and it has been confirmed that the deaths were due to the consumption of illicit liquor mixed with methanol.

The total number of people affected by the consumption of illicit liquor has now increased to 229.

PM Narendra Modi - Photo By Tribhuvan Tiwari
Consensus, Not Majority: Will The 18th Lok Sabha Be Any Different?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: NCSC Criticises Government

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has criticised the Tamil Nadu government for not taking action against the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the state. Earlier on Wednesday, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana, met the families of hooch tragedy victims in the Karunapuram area and criticised the government for not taking action against the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the state. He offered his condolences to the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who are undergoing treatment.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken cognizance of the incident and issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Director-General of state police, seeking a detailed report on the incident within a week.

Hooch Tragedy: Opposition AIADMK Suspended For Entire Session

The incident, meanwhile, has triggered a political flashpoint between the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and the AIADMK in the Opposition.

The AIADMK legislators were suspended for the remaining days of the assembly session, with Stalin reiterating that the state government was "ready to reply to questions".

"But opposition leaders are not accepting this, and speaking outside is not acceptable. It's done for cheap publicity," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

However, the Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, claimed the suspension was "already planned".

"We were not allowed to speak. We followed the rules, but it was rejected... We were not allowed to speak in Question Hour yesterday," Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK MPs have been clicked wearing black shirts in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over the past few days, and were reported to raise slogans over the hooch tragedy. On Tuesday, they were suspended for a day, but now the suspension has been extended.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament: After 'Emergency' Row, Rahul-Modi's Rare Handshake, Joint Address By Prez Today | Key Points
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty All-Time High; Cop Issued Notice For Allowing Actor Pavithra Gowda To Wear Makeup In Custody
  3. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 63 Dead, Opposition AIADMK Suspended From TN Assembly | Updates
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain In Parts Of City, NCR Brings Respite From Heatwave
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
  4. 'Here' Trailer Review: Tom Hanks-Robin Wright Reunite After 30 Years In This Love Story Spanning Through Ages
  5. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  2. NBA Draft: French Players Rock - First Time In History A Country Other Than USA Had Three In Top 10
  3. RSA Vs AFG: Afghanistan 'Struggled To Execute Our Plans As Intended’, Concedes Rashid Khan
  4. POR 0-2 GEO, Euro 2024: Georgia Upset Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Reach Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. SA Vs AFG Reactions: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan To Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final
World News
  1. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  2. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
  3. Bolivia: President Arce Foils Coup Attempt, Names New Army Commander
  4. 'Let's Sit Down And Talk': Pak PM Sharif Extends Olive Branch To Imran Khan Agreeing To Hear About 'Troubles' In Jail
  5. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty All-Time High; Cop Issued Notice For Allowing Actor Pavithra Gowda To Wear Makeup In Custody
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final