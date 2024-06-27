Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: NCSC Criticises Government

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has criticised the Tamil Nadu government for not taking action against the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the state. Earlier on Wednesday, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana, met the families of hooch tragedy victims in the Karunapuram area and criticised the government for not taking action against the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the state. He offered his condolences to the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who are undergoing treatment.