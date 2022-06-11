Kashmir-Based YouTuber Faisal Wani Apologises For Uploading Beheading Video Of Nupur Sharma

Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani apologised for uploading a video that depicted the beheading of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has been in the line of fire for the past few days for making derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad. The video went viral and received massive backlash amid the ongoing controversy.

Earlier this week, a video posted on his channel showed the bare-bodied YouTuber wielding a sword and later beheading a photo of the former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Later, the graphic video was deleted from Wani's channel.

"Yes, I made the video but I did not have any ill intention. I deleted the video and I apologise if it hurt anyone," said Faisal Wani in his video.

Faisal Wani is known to run a fitness channel called Deep Pain Fitness on YouTube.

The entire controversy stemmed from the derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad made by the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on a TV Channel debate show. The remarks have ignited a massive row and since then, multiple cases have been registered against her for hurting religious sentiments.

After intense backlash from over 15 nations, the ruling BJP suspended Sharma while issuing a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality. After this, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her statement.