Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kashmir-Based YouTuber Faisal Wani Apologises For Uploading Beheading Video Of Nupur Sharma

The viral video posted on his channel earlier this week showed the bare-bodied YouTuber wielding a sword and later beheading a photo ofthe former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Kashmir-Based YouTuber Faisal Wani Apologises For Uploading Beheading Video Of Nupur Sharma
Faisal Wani, YouTuber YouTube Screegrab

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 1:04 pm

Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani apologised for uploading a video that depicted the beheading of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has been in the line of fire for the past few days for making derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad. The video went viral and received massive backlash amid the ongoing controversy. 

Earlier this week, a video posted on his channel showed the bare-bodied YouTuber wielding a sword and later beheading a photo of the former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Later, the graphic video was deleted from Wani's channel.

"Yes, I made the video but I did not have any ill intention. I deleted the video and I apologise if it hurt anyone," said Faisal Wani in his video.

Related stories

Protests Across India Over Nupur Sharma's Comments On Prophet Muhammad

Miscreants Hang Effigy Of Suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma In Belagavi

Protests Across Uttar Pradesh Over Nupur Sharma's Remarks On Prophet, Stone-Pelting In Prayagraj

Faisal Wani is known to run a fitness channel called Deep Pain Fitness on YouTube.

The entire controversy stemmed from the derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad made by the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on a TV Channel debate show.  The remarks have ignited a massive row and since then, multiple cases have been registered against her for hurting religious sentiments.

After intense backlash from over 15 nations, the ruling BJP suspended Sharma while issuing a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality. After this, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her statement.

Tags

National Faisal Wani YouTuber Nupur Sharma Beheading Violent Video Youtube BJP Prophet Muhammad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here

Babar 'Illegal Fielding' Results In 5 Penalty Runs

Babar 'Illegal Fielding' Results In 5 Penalty Runs