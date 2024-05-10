‘Justice Not Delivered Against Mastermind’: Dabholkar’s Son As 3 Of 5 Accused Acquitted In Activist’s Murder

Dabholkar’s murder on August 20, 2013, by two men on a motorcycle, while he was out on a morning walk, sent shockwaves across Maharashtra. Terming the verdict as partially satisfying, Dabholkar's son and noted activist Hamid said he would appeal in the High Court against the acquittal of the three conspirators. “It is an important verdict. Two shooters have been convicted. But justice has not been delivered against the mastermind yet,” he said.