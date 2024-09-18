National

June-Aug India's 2nd-Hottest Quarter Since 1970: Report

The report from Climate Central said climate change made high temperatures over three times more likely on 29 days during these three months. More than 426 million people (about one-third of India’s population) faced at least seven days of dangerous heat, with temperatures exceeding 90 percent of the usual highs for their areas from 1991 to 2020, the scientists said.