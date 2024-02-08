Jharkhand CM To Distribute First Installment Of Abua Awas Yojana On Friday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will distribute letters of acceptance and first installments to 24,827 families of Kolhan region in the first phase of the Abua Awas (housing) Yojana here on Friday.

Of the total applications received from 2,92,624 families in Kolhan region, the government has identified 1,05,810 families under the scheme from East Singhbhum district, 1,03,319 families from West Singhbhum and 83,495 families from Seraikela-Kharswan district, an official statement here said.