Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Japan PM's Visit: Kishida Announces $42 Billion Investment In India, Discusses Ukraine With Modi

Kishida called the Russian aggression a very serious event that shakes the foundation of international order. He said the change of status quo by force in any region should not be allowed. 

Japan PM's Visit: Kishida Announces $42 Billion Investment In India, Discusses Ukraine With Modi
Japan's PM Kishida and India's PM Modi India's Ministry of External Affairs' Twitter account

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 8:39 pm

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday announced an investment of up to $42 billion (5 trillion Yen) in India.

During the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held "productive" talks with Kishida on a wide range of issues, including ways to further boost bilateral economic and cultural ties. The situation in Ukraine was also discussed.

In a statement following their talks, Kishida called the Russian aggression a very serious event that shook the foundation of international order. He said the unilateral change of status quo by force in any region should not be allowed. 

Related stories

Japanese PM Kishida Fumio Arrives In India, To Hold Summit Talks With Modi

Japanese PM Kishida Fumio's India Visit To Focus On Bilateral Investments, Ukraine And Emerging World Order

Japanese PM To Visit India From March 19-20 For India-Japan Summit

The two countries signed six agreements during the summit, in addition to a separate clean energy partnership.

Calling for further deeping of India-Japan ties in the context of COVID-19 and ongoing geopolitical developments, Modi said the relationship between the two countries is important not just for their two countries but for the world. 

He said, "The world is still grappling with the adverse effects of COVID-19. There are still challenges to global economic recovery. Geopolitical developments also present new challenges.

"In this context, the deepening of India-Japan partnership is not just important for our countries. The deepering of our partnership will promote peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the entire world as well."

Regarding the clean energy partnership, Modi said, "India and Japan understand the importance of secure, trusted, predictable, and stable energy supplies. This is critical to fulfil the goal of sustainable economic growth and the issue of climate change. Our clean energy partnership will prove to be a decisive step in this direction."

Before leaving for India, Kishida had called the Russian invasion of Ukraine “an outrage that undermines the very foundation of the order of the international community, including Asia” and added such actions should never be allowed in the Indo-Pacific region. 

The Saturday's summit was the first between leaders of the two countries since 2018, as the summit in 2019 scheduled to take place in Guwahati was cancelled because of violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam. The summit could not be organised in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

With PTI inputs

Tags

National International India Japan Japan Economy Japan/Indo-Japan Fumio Kishida Narendra Modi Investment Ukraine Crisis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years