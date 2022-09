Jammu and Kashmir registered 20 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its cumulative tally to 4,78,992, officials said. No fresh fatality was reported, they said. While nine cases were reported from the Jammu division, Kashmir Valley accounted for 11 cases, the officials said.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 4,785 deaths, they added. At present, there are 161 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of recoveries stands at 4,74,046, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)