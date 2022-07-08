Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Jammu & Kashmir Congress Claims BJP Government Looting People In Installments

The Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir has said that the BJP at the Centre is looting people in installments as LPG prices rise yet again.

Congress protest over LPG price hike in Delhi PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:50 am

Lambasting the BJP-led central government for the recent hike in LPG prices and its “failure” to check inflation, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday said it is looting the people of the country in installments. The price hike of domestic cooking gas is another huge blow to people amid ever-increasing prices of essential commodities, it said. 

"The Narendra Modi-led government is looting people in installments. There is another hike in gas cylinder prices," former minister and vice president of J-K Congress Ramban Bhalla said. Party workers on Thursday staged a dharna in the city against the BJP government for the hike in LPG cylinder prices. "This was the fourth hike in LPG prices this year,” Bhalla said.

 "Most households will now buy LPG at exorbitant unsubsidized rates. The policies of the BJP do not indicate in the slightest manner that they are intentioned with the welfare of the poor and middle-class people," Bhalla added. He said the BJP government is making the lives of people across the country very difficult

 "It will be very difficult for families to carry on like this as their budgets are being destroyed by the government's constant attacks in one form or the other", he said.  "This government is only serving the interests of the rich and the wealthy," he added.

