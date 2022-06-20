Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Pulwama Encounter

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The encounter broke out at Chatpora in Pulwama after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area, a police official said.

In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a terrorist was killed, he said, adding that the operation was going on.

Police Officer Shot Dead Inside Home In Pulwama

A police officer was shot dead by terrorists inside his home in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place at Samboora in the Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.

The police said the body of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. "Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol," the police added.

At least eight J&K Police personnel have been killed in the Valley since the beginning of the year. While 42 security personnel were killed last year, half of them (21) was from the J&K Police force.

(with inputs from PTI)