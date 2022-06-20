Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Pulwama Encounter

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Pulwama Encounter
A terrorist killed in an encounter Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 8:38 am

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The encounter broke out at Chatpora in Pulwama after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area, a police official said.

In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a terrorist was killed, he said, adding that the operation was going on.

Police Officer Shot Dead Inside Home In Pulwama

Related stories

Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid Along LoC In J&K’s Kupwara, 1 Terrorist Killed

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter In Srinagar, Terrorist Killed

LeT Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

A police officer was shot dead by terrorists inside his home in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place at Samboora in the Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.

The police said the body of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. "Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol," the police added.

At least eight J&K Police personnel have been killed in the Valley since the beginning of the year. While 42 security personnel were killed last year, half of them (21) was from the J&K Police force.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Terrorist Killed Pulwama District Search Operation Encounter Security Forces Terrorist Pulwama Encounter Police Officer J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 