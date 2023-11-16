Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Likely Trapped As Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Web Desk

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 7:05 pm

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Thursday. As per media reports, two militants are likely to be trapped in the Samnoo Nehama area.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the encounter broke out at the Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam.

Recently in October, security forces neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam who reportedly had links with the  designated terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

It occurred around the same time that two Army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri district.

 

