Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Likely Trapped As Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Thursday. As per media reports, two militants are likely to be trapped in the Samnoo Nehama area.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the encounter broke out at the Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam.

#Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 16, 2023

Recently in October, security forces neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam who reportedly had links with the designated terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

It occurred around the same time that two Army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri district.