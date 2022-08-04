Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jamia Students Protest RSS Leader’s Visit To The University, Call Him ‘Hatemonger’

Jamia Milia Islamia students staged a protest against the university's decision to invite RSS leader Indresh Kumar.

undefined
Jamia Millia Islamia (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:15 pm

 Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday staged a protest against the university for inviting RSS leader Indresh Kumar to an event, calling him a "hatemonger".

Dozens of students gathered outside gate no 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia as Kumar was addressing an event inside the campus. Kumar was at the university to deliver a keynote address during a seminar on 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.

 "Hatemongers like Indresh Kumar must be resisted with all student might...The university administration must stop giving the space of a democratic university like Jamia to hatemongers," Jamia student and AISA activist Shoaib said.

Related stories

Anti-CAA Protests Sent Wrong Message To World: RSS Leader At Jamia Event

5-Day Free Covid-19 Vaccination Camp Inaugurated At Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Gets Visitor’s Award For Research On Blood Clotting

 Students were seen holding placards that read: "Let us Explain on what parameter Indresh is honored in Jamia" and "Stop Inviting Hatemonger in Jamia". Several student groups including Fraternity Movement, Students Islamic Organisation of India, All India Students Association, All India Revolutionary Students Organisation, Campus Front of India, and Dayar-e-Shauq Student Charter joined the protest.

 "Indresh Kumar, along with being academically irrelevant is also the same man, who has repeated the hate rhetoric of RSS at every step, calling CAA protestors 'traitors', advocating for 'uniform civil code', calling the consumption of meat a 'sin' amongst other things," the AISA said in a statement.

 This is not the first time that Jamia students have objected to Kumar's visit to the campus. In 2017 as well, students of the varsity protested Kumar's visit to an Iftar party organized by the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

Tags

National Jamia Milia Islamia RSS Leader All India Students Association CAA Protestors
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis