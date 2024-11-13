Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Photo: PTI

