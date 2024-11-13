National

Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud is on a two-day visit to India. S Jaishankar and Al Saud co-chaired the second meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Saudi foreign minister meets s jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

India supports an early ceasefire in Gaza and it has consistently stood for resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks at a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jaishankar said the situation in West Asia is a matter of "deep concern", particularly the conflict in Gaza.

The external affairs minister described Saudi Arabia as an important force for stability in the region.

Jaishankar and Al Saud co-chaired the second meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation (PSSC) held under the framework of the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides discussed avenues to strengthen the India-Saudi Arabia strategic partnership, especially in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, culture and consular matters.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and India's Viksit Bharat 2047 hold complementarities for the industries of the two sides to build new partnerships.

"Trade and investment are important pillars of our partnership, and we are strengthening our collaboration in new areas including technology, energy, renewable energy including green hydrogen, connectivity, health and education," he said.

Al Saud is on a two-day visit to India.

On the situation in Gaza, Jaishankar said any response must take into account the international humanitarian law.

"The situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern, particularly the conflict in Gaza. India's position in this regard has been principled and consistent," he said.

"While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians. Any response must take into account the international humanitarian law. We support an early ceasefire," Jaishankar said.

"India has consistently stood for resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-State solution. We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities," he added.

Delving into India-Saudi ties, the external affairs minister said both sides maintained a good tempo of high level engagements and coordination across multilateral fora.

"Our defence partnership has witnessed several 'firsts' over the past few years including the first ever land forces joint exercise 2024; and two editions of our joint naval exercises," he said.

"We had regular exchanges on training and capacity building. And our cooperation has now expanded in the field of defence industry and exports as well," he said.

Jaishankar also noted steady growth of security cooperation between the two sides.

"We are collaborating in counter-terrorism, combating extremism, terror financing, and drug trafficking," he said.

"We welcome efforts to promote culture, tourism and youth exchanges. And we see considerable potential for cooperation in the field of media and entertainment," he said.

In the meeting, the two sides also deliberated on issues relating to the G20, the BRICS, the IMEEC (India-?Middle East-?Europe Economic Corridor) and other regional and global issues.

In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said India and Saudi Arabia have a similar interest in preserving the stability of the region and in driving the economies towards greater prosperity.

"We have maintained a good tempo of high level engagements and coordination across the multilateral fora. The Indian community in Saudi Arabia is 2.6 million strong, and I take the opportunity to thank you for their welfare and comfort," he said.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said Al Saud highlighted the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council between the two countries and that it paved the way for a new era of cooperation across various fields.

It said Al Saud underlined the importance of coordination and collaboration on issues of mutual interest, particularly in areas related to international peace, security, and economic development.

The Saudi foreign minister expressed his confidence that strengthening cooperation would serve the two countries' mutual interests.

"The meeting further discussed the agreed-upon initiatives outlined in the meeting's minutes, which included enhancing cooperation in political, consular, defence, military, judicial, security, social, and cultural fields," the Saudi readout said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Score: Promoted Tilak Varma Changes Gears After Fifty; IND - 175/4 In 16 Overs
  2. Oman vs Netherlands 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch OMA v NED In India On TV, Online
  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Live Action In Pics - See The Best Photos From Centurion
  4. Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Wicketless On Comeback As Bengal Struggle Against MP
  5. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Bat First In Centurion As Ramandeep Singh Makes Debut
Football News
  1. Gurpreet Backs Head Coach Manolo Marquez, Calls Asian Cup Qualification 'Minimum Goal'
  2. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out
  3. Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby, Women's Champions League: Gareth Taylor Pleased With MCFC's Physical Test
  4. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  5. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  2. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  4. Jolt To Sukhu: Himachal High Court Sets Aside Appointments Of 6 CPS
  5. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
World News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  5. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign