Over an allegation of insulting former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh who will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar came down heavily on Congress.

The Dhankhar-Kharge war of words

The war of words initiated when Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the Speaker's decision to let Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary speak in the House.

"There is no debate on honouring leaders with Bharat Ratna. I salute everyone. But if a member wants to raise an issue, you (chairman) ask 'under which rule'. (I want to know) under which rule he (Jayant Chaudhary) has been allowed to speak. Give permission to us also. On one side hand, you talk about rules...You have discretion... that discretion should be used judiciously and not when you want...," Kharge said, leading to a huge uproar in the House.

Retaliating to Kharge's claims, Dhankhar said, "You virtually insulted Chaudhary Charan Singh, you insulted his legacy. You had no time for Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh. You are hurting every farmer in the country by creating such an environment inside the House on the issue of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Our heads should bow in shame."

"I will not tolerate insult to Chaudhary Charan Singh. He stands for impeccable public life, unimpeachable integrity, and commitment to farmers...I have seen with my eyes, ruckus, chaos, condemnation, shouting and sloganeering", Dhankhar further added.