J&K: Mysterious Double Explosion In Parked Bus Leave Two Injured In Udhampur

According to sources, the empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 8:32 am

Two separate blasts have been reported in the Udhampur district of Jammu.

The first blast took place around 10.30 pm on Wednesday in a passenger bus parked near the Petrol pump wounding two persons who were sitting on the bus, the police said.

Two persons were injured when a mysterious blast took place in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night, sources said.

The empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm, they said.

Another blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in Udhampur early Thursday morning at 6 a.m. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, the police said.

The police said it has started an investigation.

On March 9 this year a sticky bomb planted at Slathia Chowk in Udhampur exploded causing the death of one person and injuries to 17 others.

A purported CCTV footage of the blast went viral on social media. 

