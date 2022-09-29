J&K: Mysterious Double Explosion In Parked Bus Leave Two Injured In Udhampur

Two separate blasts have been reported in the Udhampur district of Jammu.

The first blast took place around 10.30 pm on Wednesday in a passenger bus parked near the Petrol pump wounding two persons who were sitting on the bus, the police said.

Two persons were injured when a mysterious blast took place in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night, sources said.

The empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm, they said.

Another blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in Udhampur early Thursday morning at 6 a.m. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, the police said.

The police said it has started an investigation.

On March 9 this year a sticky bomb planted at Slathia Chowk in Udhampur exploded causing the death of one person and injuries to 17 others.

A purported CCTV footage of the blast went viral on social media.



