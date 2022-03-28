Monday, Mar 28, 2022
It's Raining Dollars: Gujarati Folk Singer Raises $300,000 For Ukraine Aid

Indian-American folk singer Gitaben Rabari performed a concert in Atlanta, Georgia and shared images and videos of being showered in dollar bills while she sang.

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 8:50 pm

In a bid to help Ukraine which has been under attack from Russian forces since February 24, an Indian-American musician from Gujarat has raised $3,00,000 through a music concert in the United States. Folk singer Gitaben Rabari, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, performed at a musical night organised in a bid to raise funds for Ukraine. 

Help on Sunday, the vent called 'Lok Dayro' was organised with fanfare and drew huge crowds including the Indian diaspora and other Americans. The singer later shared images of the show on her Instagram page where she can be seen dressed in traditional clothes and performing folk songs. She also shared a video in which dollars can be seen raining on her while she performed. 

Gitaben. 26, earlier went viral after she performed in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad when the latter visited India in February 2020. 

The event was organiosed by Suraj Patel Leuva Samaj. Meanwhile,

Several NRI Indians have extended help to Ukraine as well as Indians stuck in the crosshairs of the Russian invasion. An Amsetrdam-based Gujarati businessman Anosh Thakkar left the comforts of his plush home in the Netherlands to go and help out Indian students fleeing Ukraine through the Poland border. Thakkar, whose business had landed him many contacts in Ukraine, along with his business partner, helped hundreds of Indian students with logistical support such as transport, safe passage to the border, places to stay, food and medicines. 

The India Crypto Relief Fund, started by Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, raised over $ 57 million for Ukraine through crypto donations. 

Meanwhile, Russian forces have been struggling on the outskirts of major Ukrainian cities since they first started shelling the country last month. Ukrainians have been resisting the onslaught even as the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was willing to negotiate peace face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a recent statement, Zelenskyy, a former comedian, said, he's ready to discuss Ukraine's neutrality and security guarantees with Putin to secure peace “without delay.” Zelenskyy added that only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war. Russian and Turkish negotiators are set to hold another round of talks in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday to try to draft an agreement.

(With inputs from AP)

